Kutch(Gujarat): A joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team on Saturday seized 2,00,400 e-Cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore after intercepting two containers imported from China at the Mundra Port in Kutch. During the investigation, the police also recovered a misdeclaration attempting to change the bill of the landing of both the containers and sending them further to Dubai.

The confiscation was executed in a joint operation by the Surat and Ahmedabad DRI after the authorities received information about a container arriving from China to the Mundra Port reportedly containing suspicious materials. The alerted authorities thereafter initiated the investigation based on these inputs.

This is the second such case of confiscation in the state. The central investigative agencies had earlier recovered a large number of e-Cigarettes near Surat in a container released from the Mundra Port. A probe into the seizure of e-Cigarettes at Mundra and Kandla ports was conducted. With the import of e-cigarettes banned in the country, the officials are now trying to trace more clues about the ongoing illegal import-export from the state.