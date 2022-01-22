Rajkot: A major fire broke out in a city bus estimated to be carrying around 20 passengers at Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday morning. As of now, no major casualties have been reported. The fire struck around nine in the morning, causing panic in the area.

The fire department officials yet not revealed the cause of the fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The Municipal Corporation was also informed about the bus fire. More details awaited.

