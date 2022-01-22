Mumbai: At least two people died and 15 others were admitted to hospital after a level-four fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. The building is located near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital. A total of 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," a BMC official said, adding that it was tagged as a level-4 (major) fire.

As per the initial details coming from the spot, at least two persons have lost their lives in the incident while 15 others required hospitalisation.

"One person has died and 15 people admitted to the hospital. It's an unfortunate incident," Maharashtra BJP president & MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

More details awaited...