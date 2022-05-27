Kutch: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 14 tonnes of smuggled sandalwood worth Rs 7 crore from Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch. The sandalwood consignment was confiscated by the DRI from the MICT terminal at Mundra Port. The DRI officials intercepted a container bound for Dubai on Thursday evening and found the sandalwood.

It is being said that the smuggled sandalwood was loaded from Ahmedabad ICD Khodiyar and was being exported to Dubai. Cases of smuggling of illicit goods and narcotics through misdeclaration in the name of imports have been increasing at the port for a long time. On Thursday itself, the DRI seized 56 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 crore, from a container near the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Also read: DRI seizes 56 kg cocaine worth Rs 500 crore from Mundra port