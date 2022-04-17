Khargone: Amid a strict curfew in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Khargone, a groom was forced to take the bride home on a motorcycle. Totaram Nagraj's daughter Deepika was married on Friday to Lakhan Bhalse. Amid a strict curfew in Khargone, neither the band was played, nor any traditional farewell procession was taken out. Only the people of both families attended the wedding and after marriage, the bride was sent off with the groom on the bike.

The family members of the bride and groom said that preparations for the wedding had started four months ago, but due to the imposition of a curfew after the April 10 riots, the entire preparations were ruined. Even after everything was booked, the bride and groom had to get married in a simple way, in which the groom also came without a mare and the bride had to bid farewell on a bike. The bride and groom say that they had never imagined that the wedding would happen in this way, and they feel very bad that the guests could not attend.

The pair said that their preparations were complete, but the marriage had to be done under compulsion. Many marriages have been cancelled due to curfew in the city. Life is slowly returning to normalcy in Khargone even as curfew is still in force as a precautionary measure. In the April 10 riots, there was a stampede like situation after stone pelting on the Ram Navami procession, which later turned violent. The police had to use mild force. Some people also threw petrol bombs during the violence. In this entire incident, several people, including 20 policemen, were injured. The police have so far detained more than 120 people. The houses of the accused were bulldozed on the orders of the government.

