New Delhi: The Union Government is aware that China is funding infrastructure projects in several countries in South Asia including highways and airports, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The MoS in a written reply in the Upper House of the Parliament further stated that India is committed to maintaining mutually beneficial bilateral relationships with its neighbours.

" Government is aware that China is engaging in the funding of infrastructure projects in countries in South Asia, including in ports, highways, railways and airports. Under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Government is committed to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours.," stated the Union Minister.

He further stated that India is an "active economic partner" of its neighbours and is involved in a large number of development projects in these countries. He said that there are extensive ties between India and its neighbours in several fields such as defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, education and culture.

"India also has extensive ties with its neighbours in diverse fields including defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges," stated the Minister. "Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," he added.

Answering a separate question, the Union Minister said that in the last few years, there were attacks on Indian nationals and PIOs in the USA, UK and Canada which appear to be "racially motivated," stated the Minister.

He further stated that the Union Government is committed to the safety of Indian citizens abroad. "Indian missions/consulates in USA, UK and Canada are constantly engaged with the local governments and the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," he said.