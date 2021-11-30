Sonipat (Haryana): Farmer leader Satnam Singh on Tuesday said that the Central government has accepted all their demands and the decision to withdraw the agitation can be taken on December 4. The announcement was made following a meeting of 32 farmers' unions at Kundli border in Sonipat in Haryana.

Singh also said that the Centre has asked for five names from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for the committee to make law providing a guarantee on MSP. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a letter to the Chief Ministers of all the states to withdraw cases against farmers in their respective states.

He said that the meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on December 1 and 4.

"At present, the government has accepted all our demands. A decision to withdraw the agitation can be taken on December 4," said Singh.

