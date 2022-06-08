Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): One of the accused in the alleged gold smuggling case, Sarith PS was taken into custody by police vigilance in connection with the Kerala Life Mission case on Wednesday. The Life Mission case pertains to spending the foreign fund against the purpose for which it was aimed. Congress MLA Anil Akkara had filed a complaint to the CBI alleging that various middlemen including state representatives and government officials received Rs 4.5 crores as commission.

Later, the police released Sarith after seizing his phone. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) on 3 December 2020 had sent Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith to Customs custody till December 8. However, this Tuesday, Swapna had revealed that she has declared in court the involvement of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the 2020 gold smuggling case.

Suresh also alleged that there is a threat to her life and sought protection. She was released from jail in November last year after spending almost 16 months behind the bars.

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," she said.

Slamming her allegations against Vijayan, Former Kerala minister and CPI(M) leader KT Jaleel has filed a police complaint against Swapna and alleged a conspiracy been hatched by her and the former MLA PC George and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Allegations against me are baseless. This is a BJP and UDF conspiracy. They are trying to tarnish the image of the existing government. This conspiracy should be investigated," said Jaleel. Earlier today, Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said that it was not the first time that Swapna Suresh had made allegations against the state Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Vijayan had yesterday dismissed Swapna Suresh's allegations stating that the same statement was being repeated by the accused. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department. (ANI)