Hapur: Four died in a watery grave after the car they were in veered off into a roadside pond near the Karimuddin Nagar village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday morning after the locals alerted the police.

Kapoorpur police identified the deceased as Rahul, Haroon, and Shokeen, residents of Kapoorpur and Arun who is from Dhaulana and all of them were working at Vedanta Farm in Ghaziabad district. The mishap occurred when they were returning home from the Farm.

The bodies were moved to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the families. The locals staged a protest condemning the district administration for its failure to install the railings at the pond. After talks, the locals allowed the bodies to recovered.

District Magistrate Medha Rupam visited the spot to take stock of the situation. Police said locals were the first to spot the white Honda City submerged in the pond. Police rushed to the spot to launched the rescue efforts. The ill-fated car was fished out of the pond and the lifeless bodies were recovered.

A local resident speaking to ETV Bharat said, "the deceased belonged to Karimuddin Nagar village. They ware working at Vedanta farm in Ghaziabad. They were returning home. The car driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident."

According to him, the accident happened because of the poor infrastructure. The pond does not have rail guard or a raised concrete bund which would help the driver differentiate while driving. We want Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of the deceased, he said.