Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Prominent Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi was seriously injured when a dumper hit his car near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He suffered from fractures in his left arm and shoulder. He is undergoing shoulder surgery at a private hospital in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. Doctors said he is out of danger. Three others, including another poet travelling along with Barelvi, escaped unhurt.

The accident happened when Barelvi was travelling in his car from New Delhi to Bareilly. The leading Urdu poet was returning from a visit to Bahrein where he attended a 'mushaira'. Poor visibility due to dense fog was cited as the immediate reason for the mishap, sources said.

The other Urdu poet who travelled with Barelvi was identified as Akil Nomani, a resident of Mirganj town in Uttar Pradesh. The duo were travelling in a Creta car which collided with a dumper vehicle. A doctor at BL Max Hospital, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, said Barelvi had sustained injuries in his left arm and shoulder. "Surgery will be performed on him. He is out of danger," the doctor added.

The front part of the car crashed into the dumper in the accident. The driver and the gunman of Barelvi had a miraculous escape due to the timely opening of the airbags.