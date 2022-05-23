Agartala: In a move to strengthen the Nasha Mukta Tripura initiative in the state, the Agartala police on Sunday seized a huge cache of contraband items and arrested four persons from three different locations. The first arrest was made at around 12:30 pm after the Officer-in-Charge at Bishalgarh Police Station received input about drug smuggling. At around 12:30 pm, the police conducted a raid at the house of one Ainal Hossain (47) of Rangapania under Bishalgarh Police Station in Sepahijala district. During the raid, the police seized 35 kg of dry ganja from the house of the aforesaid. A case has been registered against the accused while the further investigation continues.

The second arrest was made at around 1 pm during a regular checking on NH-8 at Churaibari Naka Point here. Two people, including the driver of a truck Sandeep Singh (49) from Punjab, and co-driver Bikash Kumar (20) from Bihar, were arrested. The truck from which the items were confiscated was seized by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dharmanagar, and Officer-in-Charge, Churaibari Police Station, along with other officers and staff, probing the matter.

Meanwhile, the Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station conducted a raid in the shop of one Saikat Majumder(32) in Madhuban based on information received anonymously. The team seized 2,100 Yaba tablets from the said shop while the accused Md Delowar Hossain (27) and Saikat Majumder were arrested. Investigation in the matter is underway, informed officials.

