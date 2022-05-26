New Delhi: Police have arrested six accused including five minors in connection with the May 20 gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar West area of ​​the Outer district. As per police, the accused three of whom were planning to leave Delhi were arrested and booked under sections 354, 354B, 341, 376DA, and 6/17/21 of the POCSO Act of IPC following a complaint by the victim's family.

The girl, a Class 7 student, said that on Friday night when she had gone to a shop located at the railway gate of the area to fill gas in a small cylinder, one of the accused took her to the side of the railway track, where some other boys were already present and made a video of her. Later, the accused gang-raped her by intimidation, she said.

After the incident, the victim girl somehow reached home and informed her family members about the incident after which the matter was informed to the police.

According to the police, the five accused minors and the sixth a 21-year-old stay in the victim's neighborhood. Police said that two minors were directly involved in the sexual assault along with the adult while the remaining three minor accused had helped in this conspiracy.

The police have also recovered the mobile by which the video of the victim was made by the accused.

