New Delhi: The North Avenue Police have found out that the five-member gang, who was arrested yesterday over the blackmailing of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, used gate passes of US and Romania for making the internet calls for the blackmailing,

The officials therefore sought help from both the US and Romanian embassies in Delhi. With their cooperation, they were finally able to trace down their location on Thursday night, after which all five were arrested.

The five youngsters threatened to release a video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The accused had allegedly claimed that the video can be used as a strong evidence against his son, who is currently in custody under the charges of killing 8 people in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence.

As informed by the authorities, the accused during the interrogation revealed that they had made the first call to the minister's PA on December 17, and had demanded Rs.2 crore to not to release a video footage of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They had asked the PA to connect them directly to the minister, but to no avail. After that, the accused made a total of 40 threatening calls between December 17 and 23. The investigation revealed that the culprits were calling from a park in Sector 15 of Noida.

It was found that one of the blackmailers, Amit Kumar runs a call centre in Noida. After raiding this call centre, all five of them were arrested from the site. All of them, Amit Kumar, Amit Majhi, Kabir Verma, Nishant Kumar and Ashwani Kumar have been remanded for three days.

Amit Kumar has told the police that his friend Kabir used to work as an insurance agent. A few days ago, he hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the minister. Kabir had two assistants named Amit Majhi and Nishant. They both used to call from Mishra's office. About 85 per cent of the calls were made by Nishant while the remaining were made by Amit.

