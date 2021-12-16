New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress, on Thursday, held demonstration against the Central Government demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni. The protest took place in front of Shastri Bhawan, near Parliament, here in Delhi.

In a statement, National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV stated, "The country has understood the chronology of BJP, now BJP's policy of 'crush and destroy' will not work. The country is demanding the dismissal of the minister to bring justice to the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre,"

He further added, "The involvement of the minister's son in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre has been proved, even after this the government and the administration are engaged in doing injustice, so it is necessary to raise voice."

Reiterating the same, IYC spokesperson Rahul Rao said, "The amount of love shown by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Ajay Mishra Teni, the countrymen will never be able to forget or forgive them. Many youth Congress workers were going to protest at the Parliament House demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni when the Delhi Police barricaded everyone and detained many workers."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised this matter in Lok Sabha demanding the Government to sack Ajay Mishra Teni and even called him a 'criminal'.

