Sultanpur: Five people died and 23 others were injured in separate road accidents in Sultanpur and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said. In Sultanpur, five people were killed while three others were injured after a trailer truck rammed into an autorickshaw. The accident took place when the driver of the trailer on way from Prayag to Ayodhya lost control on the bypass and rammed into the e-rickshaw near Sun International School in Odra village.

Five people died in the accident. Four of them have been identified as Phoolkali, 60, Rajendra, 45, Raghuveer, 55, and Nirmala, 52. The trailer was seized and the driver was taken into custody. Meanwhile, in Ferozabad, 20 workers were injured in a road accident near Chanaura village in the Ramgarh police station area. They were admitted to the district hospital in Firozabad where the condition of most of the workers is said to be out of danger.