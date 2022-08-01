MP: Eight dead in hospital fire in Jabalpur, more casualties feared
Published on: 38 minutes ago
Updated on: 20 minutes ago
Updated on: 20 minutes ago
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least 8 people were killed and many others injured after a massive fire broke out in a private hospital in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. As per the initial inputs, the fire broke out in New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Chandal Bhata area of Jabalpur.
Fire and Emergency Services have doused the blaze, however, at least 8 people have lost their lives in the incident.
More details to follow.
