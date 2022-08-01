Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least 8 people were killed and many others injured after a massive fire broke out in a private hospital in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. As per the initial inputs, the fire broke out in New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Chandal Bhata area of ​​Jabalpur.

Fire and Emergency Services have doused the blaze, however, at least 8 people have lost their lives in the incident.

More details to follow.