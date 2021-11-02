J&K: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against senior BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

The case was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station based on a written complaint by advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah.

The BJP leader had made derogatory comments over incidents of celebration in several parts of Kashmir following the Pakistan team’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match.

The Sections invoked against Randhawa include 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), and other relevant sections.

A video of Randhawa had gone viral on social media on the basis of which police had booked him.

