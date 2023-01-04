Lucknow: The authorities of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow has barred students from ordering food from outside as well as using room heaters. They have also taken steps to take penal measures against students who violate the order. Students who do not comply with it will be fined Rs 100. Besides, those using heaters in their hotel room will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1000.

University spokesperson Dr Aparna Singh said, "Rules were not different from other universities of the country. We ask students to take food from the hostel mess to stay healthy. Besides, we stop them using heaters keeping in mind their (students) safety."

A notification to this effect was put on display on the notice board of the undergraduate boys' hostel. The order has generated severe discontent among students who questioned the rationale behind it. They have demanded that the order be immediately withdrawn and have threatened to stage a protest if their demands are not accepted.

Some of the boys of the undergraduate hostel said, "We always take food from the hostel mess and order occasionally from outside. It was totally unfair to put a ban on buying food from outside. As far as using room heaters is concerned, it is necessary because cold wind enters our rooms through broken windowpanes. When the university allows the use of coolers during summer then what is wrong with using heaters in winter."