Sonipat: A meeting scheduled between the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers organizations has been cancelled, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has confirmed. Chaduni further said that a call was received from central government officials, but the condition for holding talks was stated to be announcing the end of agitations.

He also said that the agitations would continue as long as Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not ensured, and cases registered against farmers is not withdrawn.

So far, a series of meetings between the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various other farmers' organisations have occurred on whether to continue the agitations against farm laws. Throughout the past week, reportedly both Punjab Jathebandis as well as farmers unions from Haryana have held several meetings with SKM.

An emergency meeting called by SKM on Wednesday was cancelled.

Also read: SKM postpones tractor rally to Parliament

Separate meetings for farmers from Haryana-Punjab:

Chaduni has noted that the Punjab Jatthebandis and farmer unions from Haryana will be having separate meetings.

As per information, farmer leaders from Haryana will be coming up with a decision by holding a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday. The Punjab farmer leaders, on the other hand, will also be holding a meeting on Wednesday, at 1 pm, wherein they will discuss all aspects of the agitation.

Also read: Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for emergency meet on Dec 1, hints at ending agitation

Reportedly, most of the farmers from Punjab have agreed to withdraw the protests. A few organisations, however, have stated that they will continue the agitation until their demands are fully met.

Previously, on November 27, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had postponed their parliament march slated to be held on March 29, after having an important meeting.

On December 4, the SKM is yet again going to hold another meeting regarding the issue.