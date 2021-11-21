Sonipat: After the announcement of withdrawing three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha has started to decide the future strategy. Apart from Rakesh Tikait, all senior farmer leaders were present at the meeting which was going on the Singhu border.

On Saturday, a meeting of a nine-member committee of prominent leaders of United Kisan Morcha was held. The main demands of the farmers will be discussed in the meeting. Along with this, there will also be a discussion on compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.

The meeting, which was proposed to be held on Saturday, was put off to Sunday. According to the information, the issue of removal of barricades from Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border will also be discussed in the meeting. At the same time, the most important issue in this meeting will be to chalk out a further strategy regarding the demand of MSP.

