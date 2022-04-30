New Delhi: Delhi's Rohini court on Friday ordered to send the accused Farid alias Neetu, who was arrested from West Bengal in the Jahangirpuri violence case, to police custody for two days. Duty magistrate Tapasya Aggarwal ordered to send Farid to police custody. While producing the accused through a video conference before the Magistrate, Investigating Officer (IO) Pradeep Kumar said the clothes of the accused and other things related to the case are yet to be recovered. The accused, Farid, will be grilled in the presence of other accused. The crime branch and special cell of Delhi police arrested Farid from Tamluk in West Bengal, who had fled to that state on April 16, the day the violence broke out in Jahangirpur. On April 23, the court sent five accused in the Jahangirpur violence case to police custody till May 1, while four accused were sent to judicial custody till April 30.

The Delhi police had recently imposed NSA on the five accused. The accused, who were sent to police custody for eight days that is till May 1, include Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad, and Sonu alias Imam. The accused, who were sent to judicial custody till April 30 by the court include Aksar, Mohammad Ali, Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, the violence broke out in Jahangirpuri when a religious procession was being taken out in the area.