Aizawl (Mizoram): Over 500 candidates appeared for an entrance test on Friday for the 'Super IAS 40' program, through which the Mizoram government will sponsor the coaching of 40 aspirants for the UPSC civil services examination, officials said. Faced with an acute shortage of IAS officers, the Mizoram government has decided to sponsor the coaching of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state for the civil services examination, they said.

Those who clear the entrance test will get coaching at reputed institutes in Delhi, the cost of which will be borne by the state government, they added. The Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) is overseeing and implementing the program. MYC chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia told a press conference on Thursday that a total of 575 candidates have registered for appearing in the entrance test.

The exams were held at five centers across the state and in Delhi. The results of the written test will be declared on June 27, and personal interviews will be held on June 28 and June 29. Based on that, the final list will be announced on July 1. The candidates who score at least 50 percent on the written test will be shortlisted for the personal interview, Vanlaltanpuia said.

Candidates, who get into the program, will not be allowed to appear in other competitive exams conducted by the Centre or the state government until they appear for at least two UPSC prelims, he said. The MYC would closely monitor their progress and the government would stop their sponsorship or may ask for repayment if their conduct is not satisfactory, the chairman said. Only meritorious students will be selected for a full sponsorship, and the government may not fill up all 40 seats if suitable candidates are not found, he said.

Under the program, the government will provide 1-year full sponsorship to 40 aspirants who will get coaching at Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS, and ALS IAS in Delhi. The Mizoram government had launched the 'Super IAS 20' program in 2020-2021 to provide sponsorship to students for a six-month crash course in Delhi. But none of the selected candidates cleared the civil service exams for 2021. Despite holding the distinction of being the second-highest literate state in the country, Mizoram has failed to produce many IAS officers.

Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, the daughter of former state chief secretary Vanhela Pachuau, was the last person from the state to crack the exams. She joined the IAS in 2014. Last year, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma of AGMUT cadre as the state's chief secretary despite Chief Minister Zoramthanga's request to name a Mizo officer for the post, triggering outrage. (PTI)