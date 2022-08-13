Firozabad: Unidentified miscreants have removed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's face from some hoardings of BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. They have neatly cut out the Chief Minister's face from the hoardings. Locals spotted the torn posters on Saturday morning. According to police sources, more than half a dozen posters have been torn in such a manner.

They further revealed that it is being investigated whether the act is a prank or a conspiracy. Police said that an FIR has been registered in the Firozabad North and Firozabad South Police Stations in connection with the case. Following the incident, the local Municipal Corporation has started to remove the torn posters. The incident has created severe outrage among BJP workers in Firozabad.