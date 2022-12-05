New Delhi: Exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP will retain a majority in Gujarat, while most of them gave an edge to it in Himachal Pradesh, indicating the re-election of the ruling party in both states. However, two exit polls indicated a tight competition between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh where results could go either way.

Most exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-40 seats for the BJP and 26-40 seats for the Congress. The AAP was projected to bag seats in the range of 0-3. The majority mark is 35 seats.

Here is a brief account of the exit polls results by media outfits:

Gujarat exit polls

News X - Jan Ki Baat: BJP: 117-140 seats| Congress: 34-51 seats| AAP: 6-13 seats| Others: 1-2 seats

Republic TV: BJP: 128-148 seats| Congress: 30-42 seats| AAP: 2-10 seats| Others: 0-3 seats

TV9: BJP: 125-130 seats| Congress: 30-40 seats| AAP: 3-5 seats | Others: 3-7 seats

Himachal exit polls

News X - Jan Ki Baat: BJP: 32-40 seats| Congress: 27-34 seats| AAP: 0 seats| Others: 1-2 seats

Republic TV: BJP: 34-39 seats| Congress: 28-33 seats| AAP: 0-1 seats| Others: 1-4 seats

Axis - My India: BJP: 24-34 seats| Congress: 30-40 seats| AAP: 0 seats| Others: 4-8 seats

Zee News - BARC: BJP: 35-40 seats| Congress: 20-25 seats| AAP: 0-3 seats| Others: 1-5 seats

India TV - Matrize: BJP: 35-40 seats| Congress: 26-31 seats| AAP: 0 seats| Others: 0-3 seats

Times Now - ETG: BJP: 34-42 seats| Congress: 24-32 seats| AAP: 0 seats| Others: 1-3 seats

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.