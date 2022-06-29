Jaipur: In a significant statement, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Wednesday that the murderers in the recent Udaipur killing should have been 'killed at the spot', adding that this 'dastardly act' has turned out to be a challenge for the entire country. "The behavior of the two who were trying to display their valor in Talibani manner has changed in an instant after they were arrested by the police. These people are cowards," Khachariyawas said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Udaipur murderers should have been killed at the spot says Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

"This is no doubt a challenge for the country. These people should be hanged. I see no problem if there was a crowd who went ahead to save the victim, and in the process killed (the attackers) at the spot," the minister stated. He further said that 'there was a need to kill' such people. "The law has provisions to kill (the attacker) to save yourself," Khachariyawas also said.

Speaking on the part played by police in preventing such incidents and whether preventive action would have been apt, the minister stated that a probe would be carried out to investigate the police's role in this. "Their job is to maintain law and order, to provide security. What were they doing? I will speak to the Chief Minister regarding this," he stated.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, Khachariyawas said they had 'destroyed the environment of the country'. "Nupur Sharma's comments created chaos all across the country. We should be strict regarding this, and implement stringent laws to keep people in line. This is Talibani culture, which even those in Afghanistan are opposing. This cannot go on in India," the minister noted.