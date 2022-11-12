Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): After casting his vote in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda claimed that this time, "the tradition will change and not the ruling party". In an exclusive interview, BJP National President JP Nadda spoke about the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. While talking about the Himachal elections he said, "People have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP played an important role in the development and this time, "tradition will change and not the ruling party" (Raj nahi badlega, riwaz badlega).

Exclusive: Raj nahi badlega, riwaz badlega: JP Nadda

Also read: Interview- 'A new and prosperous Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav's birthday wish

Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party, Nadda said, "As much love and support BJP is getting in Himachal Pradesh, the same support we will also get in Gujarat elections, too. Predicting the rout for AAP in Himachal, Nadda said the Aam Aadmi Party will face the same situation in Gujarat as it ate a humble pie in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa."

Nadda has made it clear that after the formation of the BJP government, Jai Ram Thakur will be the Chief Minister. On Congress and Old Pension Scheme, Nadda said, "The Congress only makes promises and manipulates people. Whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party did, they do it after proper evaluation and for the betterment of the people."