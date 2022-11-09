Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav turned 33 on Wednesday. Tejashwi's journey from a cricketer to an heir of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's political empire is well known to everyone.

Tejashwi has been the youngest Deputy Chief Minister of a state in India. In 2015 when he took oath, he was just 26. Later in August 2022, in a dramatic reshuffle of power, he got his position back and since then he holds the position of Deputy CM of Bihar.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat on his birthday, Tejashwi talked about his journey and his developmental plans for the state. "I got a lot more exposure and experience at a very young age and for that, I would like to thank the party leader and workers who believed in me and showed their trust. It's just the beginning. A lot has to be done for Bihar to make it a developed state. I will give my 100 per cent for it and wish to see Bihar succeed," he said.

Asked about his comparison to his father Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi said: "He can't be compared to anyone. The way his life has been and the kind of work he has done is unmatchable. He is a mass leader, people from Harvard reach out to learn from him." Asked about his birthday wish, Tejashwi said: "I wish for a new and prosperous Bihar."

Tejashwi said he and his party are actively involved in raising issues that holds national relevance. "Farmers, inflation, caste-based census, economy, price-hike in petroleum products, national security, CAA, NRC, GST, Article 370 and hate politics, we raise all such issues. Whenever a policy which needs to be opposed gets tabled in parliament, we oppose it."