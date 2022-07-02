Hyderabad (Telangana): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) two-day National Executive meeting commenced in Hyderabad on Saturday. The meeting will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 BJP ruling states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

The agenda of the meeting includes several alarming issues, including the party expansion. Many leaders of Bihar and Jharkhand are attending the meeting. Speaking to senior journalist Geeteshwar Singh of ETV Bharat, Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda appealed to all tribal MLAs and MPs from all states to support Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal presidential candidate.