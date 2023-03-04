New Delhi: The newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has appealed to United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa-Independent) chief Paresh Barua to come for talks and join in the growth process of the state. Speaking to ETV Bharat in his first interview after taking charge as the 29th Governor of Assam Kataria said that discussion is the only option to resolve the "grievances".

"They (Ulfa) should come for talks. I believe, if there are any grievances, they should come for talks and discuss on the table," said Kataria. The statement assumes significance as the ball has already started rolling for a peace talk with Ulfa-I after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already initiated the move for possible dialogue. However, the issue of sovereignty as demanded by Ulfa-I has thrown a spanner in the peace talk process.

Kataria said that his main aim is to ensure the overall development of Assam. "I want to connect the people of Assam with the rest of the country. Everyone should get an opportunity for development," said Kataria urging people to cooperate with the government in developmental activities ."

Kataria said that ensuring the development of the education sector in the State will be his priority. "I will emphasise the development of education and universities in Assam. I will also monitor the progress of the education sector under the new education policy," he said.

Asserting that the Northeastern states have been witnessing a series of developmental activities in the last eight to nine years, Kataria said, "I will try to make the State (Assam) the number one as far as peace, prosperity, and development are concerned."

He also emphasised that a cordial and friendly atmosphere must prevail with all the neighbouring States. "I will try to ensure the understanding and cordial atmosphere among all seven northeastern States. There are lots of developmental activities going on in all in the States in the Northeast. Whether it's road, communication, infrastructure, the government is making an all-out effort for the overall development of the region," Kataria said.