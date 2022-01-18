New Delhi: Slamming BJP for the raids on distant kin of Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, Congress called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the saffron party's "Election Department". While addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are conspiring together in Punjab ahead of the polls, while Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary claimed that Channi is not Captain Amarinder Singh to be suppressed.

"The AAP and BJP are working together in the state. At the time when PM's security was stalled briefly, who jumped to his defense? It was Arvind Kejriwal. Today neither CM Channi nor the media had any idea about these ED raids. Who gave the first statement on this issue? It was AAP. In Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, AAP and BJP are working together. One party commits a wrong. The other jumps to defense," Surjewala alleged.

Chaudhary said, "BJP is forgetting that Channi is not Capt Amarinder Singh. He is Charanjit Singh Channi. The attempt to muzzle him is a mistake. He will keep standing tall. The BJP is anxious about the good governance by Channi."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter of his security breach, the Punjab Congress in-charge said, "It was not the responsibility of the CM to fill the BJP's empty chairs. Even in that event, CM stood with Punjabis and withstood the pressure to lathi-charge local farmers. This was not his mistake. Fake raids of ED cannot deter Congress leaders."

The Congress has claimed that the FIR lodged in a mining case at Rahon police station on March 7, 2018 had none of the CM's relatives being named in the case. Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka also reacted over the matter, saying that BJP is trying to suppress its leaders but his party is not going to get scared of that as BJP had taken this move many times before.