ED conducts raid on Punjab CM Channi's nephew residence in illegal mining case
Published on: 21 minutes ago
Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate carried out raids on multiple locations in Punjab as part of a money-laundering probe against illegal sand mining companies on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honeyresidence's was also raided by the officials in Homeland Heights.
