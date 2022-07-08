Jharkhand: ED raids locations of Soren's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 31 minutes ago
Updated on: 31 minutes ago
Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched fresh raids at the locations of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra. The raids are currently active at 18 locations, including Sahibganj, Berhait and Rajmahal in connection with a tender scam.
Further details are awaited.
