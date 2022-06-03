New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an appearance before it on June 13 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress party sources told news agency ANI on the condition of anonymity that "Rahul Gandhi left the country on May 19 to participate in various public programs in London that were held from May 20 to May 23. Since then, he has not returned to India." Rahul had on Thursday sought time after June 5, as he is expected to be back only after June 5.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. However, her date of appearance before the central investigating agency, June 8, stands as it is, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewaala informed. Incidentally, on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed through her official Twitter handle.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The case was closed by the investigating agency earlier in 2015. Congress had responded to this by saying that the ruling BJP government is misusing the central agencies to suppress the opposition.