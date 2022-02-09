Nainital: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat for an instant connect with voters, does simple things, nowadays. Harish Rawat to hog the headlines as well as to remain in the media glare, could be seen making Jalebi at a sweet shop, taking food like Khadi Chawal as well as relishing mouth-watering delicacies such as Tikki Chaat.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister again became a center of attraction for people; when he took a baby in his lap and went around in Verma Colony, seeking votes. Harish Rawat was on a campaign trail in his Lalkuan constituency in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.