Kutch: Heroin worth more than Rs 400 crore was seized in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and Indian Coast Guard. Six Pakistani drug smugglers have been apprehended from the Jakhau sea border of Kutch on Sunday. The boat carrying the drugs has also been seized by the officials.

The Gujarat Defence PRO tweeted about the incident confirming the capture of six Pakistani smugglers, along with a fishing boat 'Al Huseini; on Sunday. The culprits have been brought to the Jakhau coast while the investigation is going on.

Confiscation of drugs from the Gujarat coast has become noticeably frequent in the recent past. In September this year, in the single largest heroin haul in the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market from two containers at the Mundra port in Kutch, officials earlier said.

Similarly, in April this year, police had captured eight Pakistani drug smugglers with 30 kg of heroin worth about Rs 150 crore. A drug consignment worth Rs 6 crore was also seized by the ATS in an under-construction site in Gujarat's Morbi district, which was reportedly sent by the Pakistani drug dealers to their Indian counterparts via the Arabian Sea.

