Aligarh: A surgery was performed on a cat and a sewing needle was removed from its throat by senior veterinary surgeon Dr. Viram Varshney based in Surendra Nagar of the city. Ashhab, the cat owner observed that his pet started having a sore throat and did not eat anything. After which, he took it to a Vet where the cat was physically examined. Varshney informed that they have noticed a needle stuck in the cat's throat in the X-ray done during the examination.

Needle thread lies in a cat's throat

The doctor, carefully using all his surgical tools, removed the needle after two hours of effort, without harming the cat in any way. Along with the needle, a huge thread also came out with it. From the very next day, the cat started eating and drinking properly.