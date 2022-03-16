New Delhi: A Delhi Metro Rail Employee entered the Guinness Book of World Records recently. Praful Singh, who has been a station controller and train operator working for the DMRC for the last five years, traveled in all 12 lines of the Delhi Metro in a record time of 16 hours and 2 minutes. The record earlier stood at 16 hours and 45 minutes.

According to DMRC, the Delhi metro network stretches to about 348 km, with 12 lines, housing a total of 254 metro stations. Singh, who is a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, kickstarted his day-long commute from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station on the Green Line at 9 am on August 29, 2021.

Roaming through various lines throughout the day, he ended his journey at 12.2 am at Raja Nahar Singh Station, located on the Violet Line. DMRC congratulated Singh for this feat. Taking to Twitter, the metro rail corporation also shared a picture of him with his Guinness World Records certification.

According to sources, Singh's journey did not include Noida's Aqua Line and Gurugram's Rapid Metro Line.