Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Tamil Nadu DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S on Friday said he has provided Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to an 11-year-old rape survivor after meeting her kin in a private hospital here. Senthilkumar, who represents the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency in the southern state, is a radiologist by profession and is a member of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Health and Family welfare.

He said he came to know about the case through social media and asserted there was no political motive in helping her by coming all the way to Madhya Pradesh. The DMK MP, who tweeted about his donation as well as the medical condition of the victim, who had suffered severe injuries to her private parts and internal organs, said he was just providing moral support.

The girl was raped on March 11 in Khargone and the accused was arrested on the same day, Maheshwar police station in charge Pankaj Tiwari said, adding that a charge sheet under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been submitted in court. The court had also directed the Madhya Pradesh Government that the girl's family be given an assistance of Rs 25,000, while the Khargone administration has provided Rs 1 lakh, Tiwari said.

He said the girl was in an Indore hospital currently as a childhood ailment had resurfaced. A doctor from the facility here said two minor surgeries have been performed to bring an infection under control and she is slated to undergo four more operations.

Also read:Madhya Pradesh: Two more arrested in Khargone violence case