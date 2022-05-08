Khargone: Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more accused in the April 10 Khargone violence case. “Police have arrested two accused. Both the accused have played an important role in instigating the riots and instigating the people. Apart from this, an accused named Kaif has also been arrested who played an important role in the riots,” SP Ankit Jaiswal said.

The police arrested Iqbal Bali from Indore and Afzal Desire from Jawra. Apart from this, another accused Kaif has been arrested from Karavad. Afzal is accused of motivating the mob and Iqbal is accused of inciting violence in Anand Nagar. At the same time, Kaif was found involved in rioting activities. The search for other accused is also going on.

The main accused Afzal and Iqbal, the SP said, have been sent to jail while Kaif's interrogation is going on. Police are still looking for the accused Imran, who wielded a sword in the crowd in Anand Nagar.

On April 10, during the procession of Ram Navami in Khargone, there was stone pelting and arson between two groups. Within minutes, the celebration turned into a frightening scene. In response to the riots in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the setting up of a tribunal to investigate the damage and demand compensation from the rioters. After this, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had constituted a two-member tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the violence.

