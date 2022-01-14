Dakshina Kannada: In a demonic incident, a 35-year-old man raped his 58-year-old mother twice at Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. The tragic incident took place at Kedambadi village of Puttur Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

The accused, it is learnt, is married and the incident occurred when his wife had gone to her maternal residence.

As per information, the man and mother slept after dinner on the night of 12 January, with the former going to his mother's room at around 3 am in the morning and raping her after filling her mouth with a piece of cloth. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed this to anyone. He raped her again the next morning.

The seriously injured woman admitted herself to Puttur Government Hospital, and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Puttur Rural Station Police filed a case and detained the accused. Further investigation is going on.

