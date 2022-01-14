Thiruvananthapuram: Prosecution will appeal against the judgment of Kottayam Additional Sessions Court that acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the sensational nun rape case. Former Kottayam SP S. Harishankar, who was in charge of the investigation of this case, said that DGP Anil Kanth has directed them to appeal against the court verdict.

Harishankar added that it was a verdict without considering the mental status of the victim. "Is the court sending out a message that victims of sexual exploitation should remain silent for the rest of their lives?" Harisankar asked. He said the very existence of the complainant, in this case, was dependent on the accused, and hence there was no point in saying that the victim should have complained immediately after the incident."

Slamming the verdict, Harishankar added, "The victim came out finally after undergoing intense mental torture for two years. There were several witnesses and statements against the accused. This verdict is shocking as there is a Supreme Court order that says the statement of the victim should be considered while handling such cases. It is a miraculous verdict in the Indian Judicial System."

The nuns who had come out against Franco Mulakkal in support of the victim said that "they do believe in the investigation team and expressed their shock over the verdict. They said they will continue their fight for justice." Lucy Kalappura, the complainant in the case said she will continue to fight the case and said she still has belief in the Courts. She said, "It took 28 years for justice in the Abhaya case and the courts will find Franco guilty of the offence in the coming days."

S. Subash, former DySP Vaikom, who was the investigating officer in the case, expressing his shock said why such a verdict has come in this case. "The court should have considered the position of the victim and that she was a nun under the mercy of church superiors. The complainant, the nun, was not in a position to even make a complaint to anyone."