New Delhi: Delhi Police have started removing barricades it had put up to stop farmers from entering Delhi during their year-long agitation.

The police said, "Work is on full swing to remove the cemented barricades. Barbed wire, which was placed along with the barricades is now being cut down."

Delhi Police starts clearing protest site at Singhu Border

Soon after Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, called off their protest, the farmers are also working tirelessly to dismantle their non-permanent structures and tents raised at the Singhu Border.

Farmers are also involved in cleaning. "Cleaning work is going on at the Singhu Border. More than 20 JCB excavators and over 100 volunteers are working tirelessly to clear the stretch as soon as possible," a representative of SKM said.

As per reports, several organisations are engaged in cleaning exercises there. Barring a few langars and 1-2 tents, most of the protest site at the Singhu border has been cleared. Langars are for the volunteers engaged in cleaning exercises.

The stretch is likely to be cleared completely by tonight. The vehicular movement between Delhi and Haryana is likely to resume by Tuesday.

