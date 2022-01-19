New Delhi: Two unclaimed bags were found in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi on Wednesday. After the bomb disposal squad reached the spot they found that there was a laptop, a charger, and some papers in the bag. There was a stir in the area after the bags were found.

The incident comes days after an unclaimed bag was recovered in Ghazipur Phool Mandi from which IEDwas found. It was later defused by the NSG.

Delhi Police sources said that information was received about two unclaimed bags near Metro Pillar No. 59 in Trilokpuri under the Kalyanpuri police station. Soon after a police force reached the spot. The fire brigade team and the bomb disposal squad were also called in.

Initial investigation has revealed that the paper recovered in the bag belonged to a person named Somesh Gupta. He has been called by Delhi Police.

Also, in view of the upcoming Republic Day, Delhi Police and related agencies are also conducting mock drills in Delhi. This event is being organized to test the preparedness and handling of any major terrorist attack on the occasion of Republic Day.

