Jaipur: Delhi Police on Sunday raided the house of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in search of his son Rohit Joshi, who was accused of rape by his friend. It has been learnt that Rohit was not home at the time when the raid was carried out after which the Delhi police team had to return empty-handed. The raid was conducted after Rohit's friend lodged a complaint with the Sadar Bazar police station accusing him of rape.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Jaipur, alleged that she had met Rohit in 2020, through Facebook. He took her to Sawai Madhopur on January 8, 2021 and gave her a cold drink laced with intoxicants and raped her. The woman alleged that Rohit had physical relations with her later as well and blackmailed her and used to beat her up when she protested.

