New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday levelled fresh charges against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Zubair was produced before a court here in a case related to an offensive tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. The police sought his 14-day judicial custody and alleged conspiracy and destruction of evidence, adding that the accused received donations from foreign countries.

The police have added three new Sections 201 (for the destruction of evidence - formatted phone & deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to the FIR registered against the fact checker Mohammed Zubair.

The police argued before the court that during social media analysis, it was noticed that Twitter handles supporting Mohammad Zubair after his arrest, were from Pakistan and mostly middle eastern countries like UAE, Bahrain & Kuwait. A total of about Rs 2,31,933 have been received by Pravda Media, Alt News's parent company, the Delhi Police added.

From the analysis of the reply received from Razorpay Payment gateway, various transactions, with phone numbers or IP addresses outside India, were from locations including Bangkok, Manama, North-Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England and the Riyadh region.

Zubair was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation. The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation. After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court. (With Agency inputs)