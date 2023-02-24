New Delhi: A Delhi police constable, who was providing security cover to a social worker and politician's son — shot himself with his service revolver on Wednesday evening. The condition of the injured constable who was being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) was stated to be critical.

On Thursday, at 5.30 pm, Jyot Singh, one of the protectee, asked his driver to look for constable. The driver went up to the cop's room where he found the copy lying on his bed with blood oozing out from of his head. His service revolver was lying beside the bed. The driver raised an alarm.

Other members of the house took him to GTB Hospital. The police constable was deployed at Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty's residence. He was providing security to Shunty's son Jyot Singh. Shunty said he came to know that before taking the extreme step, the cop had talked to his wife through video call.

Just few days ago I learnt that Rahul was suffering from depression and he was undergoing treatment. Police are probing the incident. Things will be clear what led to his suicidal bid, Shunty said. Shunty, who identifies himself as social worker, came into limelight during the outbreak of Covid-19 epidemic.

The former councillor and BJP MLA, Shunty also runs a social organization Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He along with his son Jyot Singh had ensured the last rites of several deceased who died from Coronavirus infection. For his humanitarian service, the Union government had awarded him Padma Shri.

Injured constable was staying on the second floor of the building in Jhilmil locality situated in Pratap Khand area of New Delhi. The constable is from Uttar Pradesh. He was deputed to provide security cover to Jyot Singh after the latter received threat calls from Pakistan. The constable was earlier reporting at Shahdara police lines was deployed at Shunty's residence about 20 days ago.

Suicide is not solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.