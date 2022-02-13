Agartala: Massive deforestation and increase in rubber plantations in Tripura have emerged as the major causes of change in the habitat of non-human primates as well as cases of monkey-human conflict in certain parts of Tripura, according to a study.

The research titled, "Public opinion regarding Human-Monkey conflict and conservation of non-human primate in Sepahijala District of Tripura" found that 75 per cent of the respondents involved in the study and living in villages located in the vicinity of reserve forest with dense rubber plantation opined that rapid rise in deforestation in the reserve forest was resulting in shrinkage of habitats of primates who are now forced to stray out.

As many as 26.66 per cent of respondents from the areas that have fewer rubber plantations have expressed the same opinion. The majority (56.66 percent) of respondents have said that the expansion of rubber plantations in their villages acts as a route for the monkeys.

"They can easily move from one part of the village to another using the canopy provided by the rubber plantation", said researcher Prasenjit Patari.

The study was compiled by Patari and Sabyasachi Dasgupta. He said that for the study they have selected six villages under the Sepahijala district.

"The villages have been categorized in two parts--villages near reserve forest with less rubber plantation and villages with large rubber plantations. This helped us in ascertaining the impact of rubber plantation on the movement of primates", he added.

According to Patari, 65 per cent of the households nearby maximum rubber plantation and reserve forest areas and 53.33 per cent of those in minimum rubber plantation and wildlife sanctuary areas reported that Rhesus macaque, Capped langur and Phayre's leaf Monkey frequently raided their homestead.

Nearly 90 per cent of respondents reported that Rhesus macaque, Capped langur and Phayre's leaf Monkey were creating problems for them. "Rhesus macaque, Capped langur and Phayre's leaf Monkey are the main species of monkey that are found in this region, for that matter, across Tripura", said Patari.

Citing another study conducted in Sri Lanka, Patari said, "It is also a fact that the population of primates is rising at an unscientific pace. This growth in the population caused lack of fodder inside the Jungle prompting them to raid households in adjacent human settlements."

On mitigating measures, Patari said, "Majority of the respondents proposed a primate park in the area. The primates have an aesthetic value as they resemble humans. This will create employment opportunities for the rural masses as well".

Moreover, some of the respondents also urged the state government to initiate the plantation of fruit trees near the roads to divert the attention of the monkeys.

"The most common problem was household disturbances (breaking roof tiles, damaging furniture, stealing food, tearing off clothes, the damaging pile of straw), while only 11.66 per cent respondents stated that monkeys don't enter the room", the study adds.

The villages where the study was conducted are Ashabari, Baghaichar, Dakhin Mohespur, Jangalia, Kanaibari, and Modhya Brajapur of Sepahijala district of Tripura. The study spanned four months from January 2021 to April 2021.

ANI