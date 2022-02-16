Sonipat: The body of Punjab singer and actor Deep Sidhu who died in an accident late night on Tuesday at the KMP Kharkhoda toll in Sonipat, was handed over to his family on Wednesday after a three-member team of doctors at the Sonipat Civil Hospital conducted the postmortem in presence of two police officers. The postmortem has no substantial revelations so far. Sidhu's family left for Punjab with the body soon after.

Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma, who has been investigating the matter, said that the officials are trying to recreate the accident scene in order to get more specific details on what could have happened. He informed that the police have registered a case against the anonymous owner and driver of the truck that caused the accident, while the further investigation over the matter is underway.

"We have also found a bottle of liquor in the car that Sidhu was driving, but it is not confirmed yet whether Sidhu was drunk during the accident. We have sent his blood samples for testing and we are waiting for the results," he said. The SP added that Sidhu's partner Reena, who was also with him in the car during the accident, is being investigated over the matter. "His partner Reena holds US citizenship and was in the US until recently. She had come back to India on February 13. We are questioning her too, just to be sure," Sharma said.

The SP reiterated that at this point, the police is focusing on identifying the driver of the truck that caused the accident. "It seems to be a case of reckless driving. We are examining every aspect thoroughly, though we do not have anything concrete that may give us a link to the truck driver yet," he clarified.

According to the preliminary information received from the police, Deep Sidhu was going from Delhi to Punjab with Reena on Tuesday night, when his SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) collided with a truck. The accident was so severe that the front part of the Scorpio was completely shattered. The actor was severely injured and eventually succumbed to his injuries, while his partner Reena survived. Both the injured were taken to Kharkhoda hospital by toll ambulance, where the doctors declared Sidhu dead.

An actor and Singer, Deep Sidhu had caught limelight for hoisting the traditional flag of the Sikh community, the Nishan Sahib and the green-yellow-coloured flag of the farmers at the Red Fort during the farmers' movement on 26 January 2021. The Delhi Police had arrested him on the charge of violence, while a video of Sidhu arguing with the police officers had also gone viral.

