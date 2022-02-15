New Delhi: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case, died in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, on Tuesday night. According to Sonipat Police, the tinsel star was travelling from Delhi to Punjab with his friend, in a car when the mishap occurred near Kundli Manesar (KMP) Expressway. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sidhu was behind the wheels.

Sidhu lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the rear of a stationary container lorry. The grievously injured actor was moved to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His friend, a woman, who was accompanying him was also hurt and she has been admitted to a hospital in Sonipat.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condoled the demise of Sidhu. "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," he wrote in twitter.

Deep Sidhu came into the limelight during the farmers protest against the Farm Laws at Delhi's borders. During the protest, his argument with a police personnel on duty caught on camera earned him laurels. For a short period, he was celebrated as the poster boy of farmers protests. He was not allowed to speak among the farmers leaders which he later questioned through the social media.

Born in April 1984 in the Muktsar district of Punjab, Deep Sidhu studied law but started his career in modelling. He won the Kingfisher Model Hunt and titles of Mr. Personality and Mr India contest. His first Punjabi film 'Ramta Jogi' was released in the year 2015. However, Deep rose to fame in 2018 with the film Jora Das Numbariya, in which he played a gangster.

Sidhu was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9 2021 and was touted by Delhi Police as the 'main instigator' of the violence which took place on Republic Day at the Red Fort. While in custody, Sidhu along with another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on the Republic Day. Delhi Police had said that it was clear in the video that Deep Sidhu was entering the Red Fort with flags and sticks.

The police had said that Sidhu provoked people, causing people to damage public property. On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws. During the clash, a section of protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag.