New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a woman having an extramarital affair recorded a video of her in-laws' private moments and used the same to blackmail her husband after he came to know about her affair even as she fled from the home with jewellery worth crores. The incident happened in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar following which a case has been registered at the local police station and an investigation is on.

According to police officials, the family runs a gold-diamond jewellery business in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital. The woman stayed with her husband who was living with his mother and father while his (the husband's) elder brother was living elsewhere.

Also read: Woman kills husband days after marriage in Mathura on paramour's directions

On September 5, the husband saw obscene messages from one of his friends on his wife's phone. After which he read the rest of the messages and came to know that his wife was having an affair with his own friend.

Following this, he called his friend and asked him to meet him personally, Meanwhile, the friend shared this information with the woman. As the accused woman got to know about it, she fled the house allegedly with jewellery worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.

Later the woman's brother made a call and allegedly blackmailed his brother-in-law that if he did not "finish the matter", he would put the video of his parents' private moments on social media. Police are looking for the accused but for now.